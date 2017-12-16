Win Tickets To Cirque du Soleil’s ‘LUZIA’

Register below, now through December 24, for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Cirque Du Soleil’s “LUZIA” on opening night – April 13 at Tyson II under the Grand Chapiteau!

Experience water inside the big top, jaw dropping acts and larger than life props in this unique production unlike any show you have ever seen before. Get ready to be transported to a surreal world of wonders!

Celebrate the holidays with a special 20% discount on tickets to “LUZIA” through December 22.

Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil