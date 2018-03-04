  • PHOTOS: Looks from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet90th Academy AwardsJennifer Lawrence (Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)
  • PHOTOS: Looks from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet90th Academy AwardsLakeith Stanfield (Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)
  • PHOTOS: Looks from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet90th Academy AwardsEmma Stone (Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)
  • PHOTOS: Looks from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet90th Academy AwardsAllison Williams (Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)
  • PHOTOS: Looks from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet90th Academy AwardsAllison Janney (Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)
  • PHOTOS: Looks from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet90th Academy AwardsLupita Nyong’o (Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)
  • PHOTOS: Looks from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet90th Academy AwardsMilton Howery (Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)
  • PHOTOS: Looks from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet90th Academy AwardsElisabeth Moss (Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)
  • PHOTOS: Looks from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet90th Academy AwardsChelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele (Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)
  • PHOTOS: Looks from the 2018 Oscars Red CarpetEntertainment: 90th Academy AwardsSalma Hayek (Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)
  • PHOTOS: Looks from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet90th Academy AwardsLaura Dern (Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)
  • PHOTOS: Looks from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet90th Academy AwardsHelen Mirren (Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)
  • PHOTOS: Looks from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet90th Academy AwardsSt. Vincent (Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)
  • PHOTOS: Looks from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet90th Academy AwardsGina Rodriguez (Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)
  • PHOTOS: Looks from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet90th Academy AwardsLin-Manuel Miranda (Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)
  • PHOTOS: Looks from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet90th Academy AwardsMary J. Blige (Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)
  • PHOTOS: Looks from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet90th Academy AwardsDaniel Kaluuya (Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)
  • PHOTOS: Looks from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet90th Academy AwardsMargot Robbie (Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)
  • PHOTOS: Looks from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet90th Academy AwardsZendaya (Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)
  • PHOTOS: Looks from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet90th Academy AwardsCommon (Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)
  • PHOTOS: Looks from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet90th Academy AwardsJennifer Garner (Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)
  • PHOTOS: Looks from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet90th Academy AwardsMatthew McConaughey (Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)
  • PHOTOS: Looks from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet90th Academy AwardsGreta Gerwig and Timothee Chalamet (Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)
  • PHOTOS: Looks from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet90th Academy AwardsArmie Hammer (Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)
  • PHOTOS: Looks from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet90th Academy AwardsMahershala Ali (Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)
  • PHOTOS: Looks from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet90th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsTiffany Haddish (Photo Credit: A.M.P.A.S./AdMedia)
