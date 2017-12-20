Unless otherwise indicated below, WIAD-FM’s General Contest Rules apply to WIAD-FM contests. For the specific terms and conditions applicable to a particular WIAD-FM contest, please see below. You can also view WIAD-FM’s General Contest Rules.

Win Tickets To Cirque du Soleil’s ‘LUZIA’

(December 16 – December 24, 2017)

For the “Win Tickets To Cirque du Soleil’s ‘LUZIA'” Contest, enter between 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2017 and 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 24, 2017 by clicking the “Contests” tab on our website (above), then the “Win Tickets To Cirque du Soleil’s ‘LUZIA’” contest link. Complete the the online entry form, enter the verification code to confirm you are human, then click the “I agree” box to confirm your agreement to the rules of the contest. Limit one (1) entry per email address. On or about December 26, 2017, one (1) winner will be randomly selected, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Cirque du Soliel’s ‘LUZIA’ on April 13, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. at the Grand Chapiteau (Tysons II) in Tysons, VA – valued at $200.00. Courtesy of Cirque du Soliel. Otherwise, WIAD-FM’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.