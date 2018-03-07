Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Maura O’Malley

Bon Jovi’s This House is Not For Sale is back on the charts. Specifically, the album is currently No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. What do you do when you have the #1 album in the country? Share a music video for the new song on said album, of course!

“When We Were Us” is one of just two new songs on the album’s reissue, the other one being “Walls.”

Next week, Bon Jovi kicks off their North American tour beginning March 14 in Denver and wrapping May 15 in Washington, DC.

The band will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on April 14.

Check out the just-released video for “When We Were Us” below.