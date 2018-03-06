(Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

How would you like your very own D.C. Metro lamp? Or yoga pants that read “Foggy Bottom” on the leg? You’re in luck!

Commuters in the DMV can now buy branded swag at M Shop, Metro’s new pop-up retail store located at Metro Center Station, near the entrance at 12th and F streets.

Metro apparel, ornaments, cuff links, Halloween costumes, mugs, coasters, tote bags, and more are for sale in store and online.

The store’s grand opening is on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

BREAK: get your Foggy Bottom Metro pants and Metro umbrella at the new Metro store opening tomorrow! #wmata @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/tnXAYjZJIl — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) March 6, 2018

And did you know you can also buy THIS at Metro’s online store. Really???? #wmata @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/vLTonXRIPx — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) March 6, 2018

SIDEBAR!!!! There’s a Metro stress reliever squeeze train for sale at the online store!!!!! @nbcwashington #wmata pic.twitter.com/OTZslTFuda — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) March 6, 2018

Watch the announcement below: