How would you like your very own D.C. Metro lamp? Or yoga pants that read “Foggy Bottom” on the leg? You’re in luck!
Commuters in the DMV can now buy branded swag at M Shop, Metro’s new pop-up retail store located at Metro Center Station, near the entrance at 12th and F streets.
Metro apparel, ornaments, cuff links, Halloween costumes, mugs, coasters, tote bags, and more are for sale in store and online.
The store’s grand opening is on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Watch the announcement below: