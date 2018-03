© Imagecollect | Dreamstime.com

Who knew that cute kid from Home Alone would grow up to be such a comedian?

Macaulay Culkin hasn’t been on Twitter long, but he made his mark with some hilarious commentary during the Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Other than the Emoji Movie, The Post is the best movie about social media this year. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

What CAN'T Jennifer Lawrence do? Return my calls for starters… — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

Richard Jenkins is the #FiestaTacoSalad of the Oscars. And by that I mean he is $5.29 at @TacoBell and hella delicious — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

I'm bummed this is the FOURTH year in a row I was left out of the In Memoriam #Oscars #NotDeadYet — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

Casey Affleck couldn't make it cause he was stuck in the 1950s. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

Here's some things I'm doing instead of watching the #oscars 3. Playing with myself pic.twitter.com/LOtfu2NMsN — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

#Oscars PREDICTIONS:

Best Cinematography: 37 years in film and I'm still not sure what a "cinematography" is. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

Actually, the best original score of the year was New England 33 – Philadelphia 41 #Oscars — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

