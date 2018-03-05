By The Tommy Show
Filed Under:Can't Beat Kelly, Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, The Tommy Show

Listen to The Tommy Show at 7:10 a.m. and 8:10 a.m. for your chance to win $100 when you play Can’t Beat Kelly this week! Win or lose, everyone who plays will take home a pair of tickets to see Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled on March 24 at the Capital One Arena!

Tickets are on sale now through Live Nation and the Capital One Arena box office, but you can win your way in with the Tommy Show and 94.7 Fresh FM!

Courtesy of Live Nation

For complete contest rules, go here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

The District Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live