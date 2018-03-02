Photo: Frank Micelotta / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Imagine Dragons’ frontman Dan Reynolds talks discusses the dual nature of fame in a new, wide-ranging interview.

“[Fame is] a beautiful thing. I don’t know if I’d be here today if it wasn’t for art and having these people listen,” he told NME. “But it comes with shaking the devil’s hand: ‘Yes I’ll open my heart for the whole world to see and let some people take a s— on it’. And if you’re a sensitive person, there’s gonna be times where you wanna hide in a hole and take it all back, but you can’t.”

“Imagine Dragons has been like opening my chest so everyone can see my heart and saying, ‘Damn it’s really broken, this sucks,'” he continued.