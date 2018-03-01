Filed Under:cherry blossoms, Dana, Dana's Dirt, DC
Dreamstime

Unseasonably warm weather means the cherry blossoms will bloom a little earlier than usual again this year.

The National Park Service announced on Thursday that trees should be at peak bloom between March 17 and 20.

The annual Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off March 20 and runs through April 15 and typically attracts more than 1.5 million visitors.

Will you be braving the crowds to see them at peak bloom?

 

