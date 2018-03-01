Dreamstime

Unseasonably warm weather means the cherry blossoms will bloom a little earlier than usual again this year.

The National Park Service announced on Thursday that trees should be at peak bloom between March 17 and 20.

The annual Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off March 20 and runs through April 15 and typically attracts more than 1.5 million visitors.

PEAK BLOOM PROJECTED DATES ARE IN!!! We look forward to seeing the cherry trees in bloom March 17-20! #BloomWatch #CherryBlossomDC pic.twitter.com/lnGtSYcCet — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 1, 2018

Will you be braving the crowds to see them at peak bloom?

