Loudon County Sheriff's Department

Rose McGowan was charged with drug possession in November after she allegedly left a wallet that tested positive for cocaine residue under her seat on a plane that landed at Dulles Airport.

She and her attorney are now calling for the charge to be dismissed based on a few factors.

“There is simply no point in time at which the evidence places Ms. McGowan and the cocaine together in the same place,” her lawyer Jessica Carmichael wrote in papers filed Tuesday. The wallet was found by a cleaning crew approximately 5 hours after she got off the plane.

Carmichael also stated that it’s possible the drugs may have been planted by someone on behalf of Harvey Weinstein. “It is now public knowledge that Weinstein employed underhanded tactics to ‘silence’ his victims,” she wrote.

In addition, they are seeking dismissal because a drug crime that allegedly took place on an airplane would be considered interstate commerce and would be handled in federal court, not state court.

Via Page Six.

