Most people get engaged and then book the church and find a venue for the reception.

But Ed Sheeran likes to do his own thing, so he’s apparently building his own wedding chapel on one of his properties in Suffolk, England.

The Sun is reporting he recently submitted plans to build a 32 foot chapel on his country estate. According to public documents, it will have a capacity of just 24 people. The architects he hired previously worked on Windsor Castle and Somerset House in London.

Well this is sweet by @edsheeran. After getting engaged, he is now building a chapel in his (rather large) back garden… https://t.co/Ig9nSFH2jR — Andy Halls (@AndyBizarre) February 28, 2018

He and his fiance Cherry Seaborn have not revealed their wedding plans yet, but he submitted the plans to the county just days after announcing their engagement. He’s also been known to keep his personal life pretty private, so a small wedding on his own property wouldn’t be out of the ordinary. We’ll just have to wait and see!

