Did you get a “push present” when you gave birth?

My husband gave me a pair of diamond earrings when I had our son in 2012.

I think my ex gave me something when I had our daughter, but she’s almost 14 now and I can’t remember. Is that bad?

Anyway, Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott gave her a rather expensive push present…

A $1.4 million Ferrari!

A lot of people get a safer, roomier vehicle when they have a baby… I don’t know how safe this sports car is, but it certainly doesn’t look like it has much room for a car seat in the back.

Travis Scott bought Kylie Jenner this $1,400,000 Ferrari pic.twitter.com/MEWLQzMqzk — Billionaires (@BiIlionaires) February 26, 2018

Is this ridiculous, or if you got it, why not spend it?

