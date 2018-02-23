HGTV is looking for homeowners in the DC metro area to cast in a new show.

Lauren and David Liess are home designers in Falls Church, Virginia. Their new HGTV series “Best House On The Block” is set to start filming in the DC metro area and they need homeowners with an existing renovations budget to be on the show.

You can send an email to BHOTBcasting@gmail.com with your name, address, phone number, a family photo, your budget, and photos of the interior and exterior of your house. Tell them your story and what your plans are, and you could end up on TV!

Via InsideNOVA.com.

Click here to see the flyer or get more info at HGTV.com.

