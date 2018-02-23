By Scott T. Sterling

There is no love like the love of a mother. Just ask Kesha.

The ‘Praying’ pop star has shared a new video featuring a special live performance of Rainbow album track, “Godzilla,” featuring a very special duet partner: her mom.

The emotional clip was captured at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

“Thank you so much for supporting my beautiful daughter here throughout her time,” Patricia “Pepe” Sebert announced to the cheering audience after being welcomed to the stage.

Mother and daughter embraced and swayed throughout the rousing performance of the song, one of a handful of tracks that mama Sebert co-wrote on the album.

Watch the heartwarming performance below.