Filed Under:Clarksburg, crime, montgomery county, Police
(Image Courtesy of Thinkstock)

Montgomery County Police have found an arsenal of weapons in the home of a Clarksburg High School student who brought a handgun to school last week, ABC 7 reports.

Police say the following items were found in the home of 18-year-old Alwin Chen: an AR-15 style rifle, ammunition, grenades, a ballistic vest and more guns. It’s unclear which, if any, of the weapons were purchased legally.

Police also discovered a list of grievances that allegedly included the names of students Chen said harassed or bullied him.

Chen has been held without bond since February 15 — the day after the Florida high school shooting — when he brought a loaded 9 mm handgun and a knife to school.

ABC 7 reported that he was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm by a person under 21 years old and possession of a firearm on school property.

Read more at ABC 7.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

The District Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live