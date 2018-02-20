Montgomery County Police have found an arsenal of weapons in the home of a Clarksburg High School student who brought a handgun to school last week, ABC 7 reports.
Police say the following items were found in the home of 18-year-old Alwin Chen: an AR-15 style rifle, ammunition, grenades, a ballistic vest and more guns. It’s unclear which, if any, of the weapons were purchased legally.
Police also discovered a list of grievances that allegedly included the names of students Chen said harassed or bullied him.
Chen has been held without bond since February 15 — the day after the Florida high school shooting — when he brought a loaded 9 mm handgun and a knife to school.
ABC 7 reported that he was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm by a person under 21 years old and possession of a firearm on school property.
Read more at ABC 7.
Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter
Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram