Montgomery County Police have found an arsenal of weapons in the home of a Clarksburg High School student who brought a handgun to school last week, ABC 7 reports.

Police say the following items were found in the home of 18-year-old Alwin Chen: an AR-15 style rifle, ammunition, grenades, a ballistic vest and more guns. It’s unclear which, if any, of the weapons were purchased legally.

Police also discovered a list of grievances that allegedly included the names of students Chen said harassed or bullied him.

MORE: Defense attorney stated the additional weapons/items were not located in Alwin Chen’s bedroom, but rather another area of his home. Attorney also claimed the weapons were properly licensed, but he did not provide physical proof. Judge is keeping Chen in jail without bond. — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) February 20, 2018

MORE: Authorities also stated Chen brought a gun to class on a *prior* occasion. They did not, however, provide additional details. No doubt, a million follow-up questions… What kind of gun? Was it loaded? Did school know about it at the time? If so, was Chen disciplined? — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) February 20, 2018

Chen has been held without bond since February 15 — the day after the Florida high school shooting — when he brought a loaded 9 mm handgun and a knife to school.

ABC 7 reported that he was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm by a person under 21 years old and possession of a firearm on school property.

