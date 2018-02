Ron Elkman / USA Today Network

Ed Sheeran announced his engagement to Cherry Seaborn just a few weeks ago, but a new photo has fans wondering if they are already married.

In this picture taken at a show in London on Monday night, Ed is wearing what appears to be a wedding band!

Ed Sheeran 'secretly married': Singer sports WEDDING band on stage after being ring free for years https://t.co/rl1l5BpO9D pic.twitter.com/keF9IWtCOj — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) February 20, 2018

