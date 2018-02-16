Photo: Frank Micelotta / PictureGroup/ Sipa

By Scott T. Sterling

Solange has gone Ivy League.

Related: Watch Solange Duet with Incubus on ‘Aqueous Transmission’



The R&B star has been honored as the Harvard Foundation Artist of the Year for 2018.

Solange Knowles was chosen for the award for her efforts to “advocate for representation and justice while providing constructive and empowering political messages,” reads a press statement.

“From her critically acclaimed album, A Seat At The Table, to performing for President Obama at the White House, Solange has invoked themes of identity, empowerment, grief and healing that have resonated with millions of voices that routinely feel silenced or overlooked,” added the release.

“Her performance art shows at the Guggenheim Museum, the Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas, as well as her art installation at London’s Tate Modern museum have all led to a defining career of visual art and activism,” it continued.

Solange follows previous recipients including Viola Davis, Queen Latifah, and John Legend.

The artist will be feted for the recognition with a ceremony on March 3.