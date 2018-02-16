Filed Under:montgomery county high school online threat, northwest high school threat

An online threat at Northwest High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland has caused various parents to pull their kids from school and an increased police presence.

Jimmy D’Andrea, the principal of the school, released a statement to parents saying police were investigating the online threat directed at Northwest High School.

The threat warned students not to come to school, prompting an increased police presence.

Read the full statement from the school principal below:

“I will also be speaking to all student today about this posting and emphasizing the importance of telling an adult immediately if a student sees or hears anything of concern,” D’Andrea said.

Police say there is no credible information to confirm any sort of threat, Fox 5 reports.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

The District Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live