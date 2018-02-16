An online threat at Northwest High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland has caused various parents to pull their kids from school and an increased police presence.

Jimmy D’Andrea, the principal of the school, released a statement to parents saying police were investigating the online threat directed at Northwest High School.

The threat warned students not to come to school, prompting an increased police presence.

Read the full statement from the school principal below:

This message regarding a social media threat was just sent to all parents and guardians. pic.twitter.com/VIfGp64vKx — Jimmy D'Andrea (@NorthwestJags) February 16, 2018

“I will also be speaking to all student today about this posting and emphasizing the importance of telling an adult immediately if a student sees or hears anything of concern,” D’Andrea said.

Police say there is no credible information to confirm any sort of threat, Fox 5 reports.