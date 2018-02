(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Listen all weekend for your chance to win four tickets to Disney Live: Mickey and Minnie’s Doorway to Magic, coming to Eagle Bank Arena on February 25.

* Tickets will be for the 1 p.m. show. *

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and the Eagle Bank Arena Arena box office, but you can get yours with 94.7 Fresh FM all this weekend.

Courtesy of Disney Live

For complete contest rules, go here.