McDonald’s plans to cut cheeseburgers and chocolate milk from its Happy Meal menus by June.

The move comes “in an effort to cut down on the calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar that kids consume at its restaurants,” AP reports.

The fast food chain’s goal is to keep all Happy Meal offerings at 600 calories or fewer (with less than 10 percent from saturated fat and added sugar) and less than 650 milligrams of sodium.

Customers can still ask for cheeseburgers or chocolate milk with the Happy Meal, but not listing those items means they will be ordered less. McDonald’s says cutting soda from the Happy Meal menu four years ago reduced orders for soda in Happy Meals by 14 percent.

These changes are part of the company’s push towards healthier options for its youngest customers, AP reports, as the Happy Meal “has long been a target of health advocates and parents who link it to childhood obesity.”

