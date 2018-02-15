Credit: Paul Drinkwater/Handout Photo via USA TODAY NETWORK

Actress and stand-up star Amy Schumer wed chef Chris Fischer on Tuesday, February 13, in a secret wedding, Us Weekly reports.

PICTURED: Amy Schumer is lovely in white as she weds chef beau Chris Fischer in Malibu https://t.co/JXFLZ6xnZL pic.twitter.com/VL1rMWWeUX — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 15, 2018

Cult comic @Bejohnce officiated @AmySchumer's surprise wedding in character as midwestern mom, Christian and comedian "Vicky with a V": https://t.co/eLphl32OSa pic.twitter.com/5Ey7RVxVk7 — W magazine (@wmag) February 15, 2018

Jennifer Lawrence at Amy Schumer’s wedding! pic.twitter.com/LI7Vjhi7QU — Jennifer Lawrence (@JenniferUpdates) February 15, 2018

Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, Larry David, David Spade and Judd Apatow attending the wedding at a rented house in Malibu, according to one insider.

The 36-year-old comedian and 37-year-old chef of Martha’s Vineyard’s Beetlebung Farm only confirmed publicly that they were dating on Sunday, with an Instagram from Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday bash.

The couple has been together since at least November 2017, when US Weekly broke the news.

Congrats to the happy couple!

