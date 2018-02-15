Filed Under:Amy Schumer
Actress and stand-up star Amy Schumer wed chef Chris Fischer on Tuesday, February 13, in a secret wedding, Us Weekly reports.

Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, Larry David, David Spade and Judd Apatow attending the wedding at a rented house in Malibu, according to one insider.

The 36-year-old comedian and 37-year-old chef of Martha’s Vineyard’s Beetlebung Farm only confirmed publicly that they were dating on Sunday, with an Instagram from Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday bash.

Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us!

A post shared by @ amyschumer on

The couple has been together since at least November 2017, when US Weekly broke the news.

Congrats to the happy couple!

