Credit: Paul Drinkwater/Handout Photo via USA TODAY NETWORK
Actress and stand-up star Amy Schumer wed chef Chris Fischer on Tuesday, February 13, in a secret wedding, Us Weekly reports.
Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, Larry David, David Spade and Judd Apatow attending the wedding at a rented house in Malibu, according to one insider.
The 36-year-old comedian and 37-year-old chef of Martha’s Vineyard’s Beetlebung Farm only confirmed publicly that they were dating on Sunday, with an Instagram from Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday bash.
The couple has been together since at least November 2017, when US Weekly broke the news.
Congrats to the happy couple!
Read more at US Weekly.
Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter
Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram