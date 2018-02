Authorities are investigating a shooting at the National Security Agency in Fort Meade, Maryland.

Video shows police surrounding a handcuffed man after a black SUV ran into the agency barrier, AP reports.

Several people were injured in the incident but none of the injuries were caused by gunfire, according to the Associated Press.

The FBI also responded to the shooting.

MD 32 is closed in both directions near Fort Meade due to a police investigation.

Reference to possible shooting near NSA. The @AACOPD is not the investigating agency. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) February 14, 2018

@AACoFD is assisting Fort Meade Fire Department with an incident at NSA. No additional information is available. @AACOPD is not the lead investigating agency. Questions should be referred to NSA and Fort Meade Public Affairs. @FortMead — Anne Arundel Fire (@AACoFD) February 14, 2018