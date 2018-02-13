Portia de Rossi, Ellen Degeneres Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Oprah deep in conversation with The Weeknd! Pharrell and Jennifer Aniston embracing! Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson holding hands!

The stars came out in full force for Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party in L.A. on Saturday night.

#ellens60th A post shared by Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) on Feb 11, 2018 at 6:05pm PST

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Bruno Mars, Jennifer Lawrence, Sia, DJ Khaled, Olivia Munn, Courtney Cox, Laura Dern, Amy Schumer, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, Adele, Pink, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Drew Barrymore and more attended the bash.

Paparazzi snapped photos of celebrities as they arrived for the party.

#Ellen’s60th A post shared by Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) on Feb 11, 2018 at 5:34pm PST

❤ happy birthday ELLEN #60 #ellens60th A post shared by cassandragrey (@cassandragrey) on Feb 10, 2018 at 11:15pm PST

Alessia Cara, Melissa Etheridge, Diddy, French Montana and more performed for the talk show host.

Thank you, Anthony Kiedis, Josh Klinghoffer and @GuyOseary for making the night so special. pic.twitter.com/3kbzbhucVp — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 12, 2018

.@MelissaMcCarthy, you delivered on everything you promised. Dancing and chest bumps. pic.twitter.com/L1EdzHrjzI — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 12, 2018

Thank you so much for performing at my birthday party, @AlessiaCara. pic.twitter.com/l1x2f0TBI7 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 12, 2018

Thanks for making my birthday so special, @Pink. pic.twitter.com/7O2Qi7eLym — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 12, 2018

Two of my favorite people. Thank you for being there, @Oprah @Pink. I love you both. pic.twitter.com/g558J7hbqs — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 12, 2018

