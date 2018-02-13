Filed Under:Ellen DeGeneres
Portia de Rossi, Ellen Degeneres Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Oprah deep in conversation with The Weeknd! Pharrell and Jennifer Aniston embracing! Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson holding hands!

The stars came out in full force for Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party in L.A. on Saturday night.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Bruno Mars, Jennifer Lawrence, Sia, DJ Khaled, Olivia Munn, Courtney Cox, Laura Dern, Amy Schumer, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, Adele, Pink, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Drew Barrymore and more attended the bash.

Paparazzi snapped photos of celebrities as they arrived for the party.

Alessia Cara, Melissa Etheridge, Diddy, French Montana and more performed for the talk show host.

