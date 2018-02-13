Oprah deep in conversation with The Weeknd! Pharrell and Jennifer Aniston embracing! Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson holding hands!
The stars came out in full force for Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party in L.A. on Saturday night.
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Bruno Mars, Jennifer Lawrence, Sia, DJ Khaled, Olivia Munn, Courtney Cox, Laura Dern, Amy Schumer, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez, Adele, Pink, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Drew Barrymore and more attended the bash.
Paparazzi snapped photos of celebrities as they arrived for the party.
Photos : Inside ellen ’s 60th Birthday party . Full album at our Facebook page; https://www.facebook.com/ellendegeneresworld/posts/1648072281948918 . #happybirthdayellen 🎈 #ellens60th #JenniferAniston #theweeknd #oprah #tignotaro #pink #danbucatinsky #melissaetheridge #ellen #ellendegeneres #ellens60th #ellenbirthday #aleciamoore
The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate! Oprah Winfrey In this photo me @oprah Having some real talk #clothtalk . I was telling @oprah I found more happiness the day I started to love my self and so much blessings came in so many ways ! and one of my biggest blessing is my son @asahdkhaled ! i know I am GODS CHILD i know I am chosen to BE GREAT ! IM SO GRATEFUL! I love my self so I can love more for my son, and others . I WILL NEVER STOP!!! BE GREAT! BE GRATEFUL! BLESS UP!!! 🙏🏽🔑🙏🏽 This photo was taking at @theellenshow B DAY CELEBRATION 🎉 amazing party 🎊
Alessia Cara, Melissa Etheridge, Diddy, French Montana and more performed for the talk show host.
