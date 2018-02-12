By Tommy McFly
(Image courtesy of Dreamstime)

Listen to the Tommy Show at 7:10 a.m. and 8:10 a.m. for your chance to win $100 when you play Can’t Beat Kelly! Win or lose, you’ll take home a spa day for two at the St. James. The package includes a one-hour Swedish massage, a fitness class (either yoga, cycling, or high intensity group fitness) and lunch at Spike Mendelsohn’s restaurant at the St. James.

The St. James is a brand new 450,000-sq. ft. sports, wellness, and active entertainment destination in Fairfax County near Alexandria.

Courtesy of The St. James

For complete contest rules, go here.

 

