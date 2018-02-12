Photo: Jimmy Fontaine

Listen to Darik Kristofer at 4:10 p.m. for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Wolf Trap Summer 2018 show of your choice!

Catch amazing shows like Fitz and the Tantrums with X Ambassadors on June 7, Charlie Puth with Hailee Steinfeld on July 25, or The Revivalists on August 19.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 17, at 10 a.m. through WolfTrap.org and the Wolf Trap box office, but you can win your way in with 94.7 Fresh FM this week.

Courtesy of Wolf Trap

For complete contest rules go here.