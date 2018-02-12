Filed Under:Darik Mckay, Wolf Trap
Photo: Jimmy Fontaine

Listen to Darik Kristofer at 4:10 p.m. for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Wolf Trap Summer 2018 show of your choice!

Catch amazing shows like Fitz and the Tantrums with X Ambassadors on June 7, Charlie Puth with Hailee Steinfeld on July 25, or The Revivalists on August 19.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 17, at 10 a.m. through WolfTrap.org and the Wolf Trap box office, but you can win your way in with 94.7 Fresh FM this week.

Courtesy of Wolf Trap 

For complete contest rules go here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

The District Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live