An ever-evolving application, Instagram is testing out new features with some of its users, including a screenshot alert for Stories.
The users who have been picked for testing will receive a warning when they screenshot someone’s Story.
And if someone screenshots your Story, a camera shutter logo will appear next to that follower’s name, like so:
As Hypebeast notes, Instagram won’t announce whether this feature will be launched to all users until it has completed the testing phase, so for now, your sneaky screenshots are safe.
The workaround? Turning on your phone’s airplane mode will disable this new feature when you’re taking screenshots.
