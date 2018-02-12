(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

An ever-evolving application, Instagram is testing out new features with some of its users, including a screenshot alert for Stories.

The users who have been picked for testing will receive a warning when they screenshot someone’s Story.

Good bye freedom to screenshot IG stories. 💔 Thank you, Instagram for the warning. pic.twitter.com/y0pEaVR0Jq — mulan (@__cajb) February 8, 2018

And if someone screenshots your Story, a camera shutter logo will appear next to that follower’s name, like so:

PSA: How you get notified on Instagram when someone took a screenshot of your Stories pic.twitter.com/Iua2QeyskF — iz reading On the Edge of Scandal 🍑 (@readbyher) February 11, 2018

As Hypebeast notes, Instagram won’t announce whether this feature will be launched to all users until it has completed the testing phase, so for now, your sneaky screenshots are safe.

The workaround? Turning on your phone’s airplane mode will disable this new feature when you’re taking screenshots.

