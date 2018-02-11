Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker have been fighting a pretty public battle over the last several months about the now non-existent third “Sex & The City” movie. Sarah and other former SATC cast members accused Kim of leading them on to believe she’d do a third movie. They say they were shocked when she “dropped out,” but Kim maintains she was never on board for another film and she’s fed up with their misrepresentation of what happened.
Their conflict blew up over the weekend after Sarah made what appeared to be a heartfelt comment on Kim’s Instagram post about the tragic loss of her brother.
Christopher Cattrall passed away last week after disappearing near his home in Canada. Kim made a statement on behalf of her family and Sarah commented to offer her condolences.
On Sunday, Kim took an already public feud to the next level by posting this:
My Mom asked me today “When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?” Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona. Copy and paste link https://nypost.com/2017/10/07/inside-the-mean-girls-culture-that-destroyed-sex-and-the-city/
What do you think?
I’ve always been a SJP fan, but maybe she shouldn’t be interjecting herself into Kim’s life at such a tragic time. Clearly they have not been friends for years, if they ever were at all, and it would have been best to just let her grieve in peace.
Here are Kim’s posts about her brother. He disappeared and his body was later found on his property. Police say the death is not suspicious but no further details are available at this time.
MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him. He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada. His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs. Chris is 55 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots. If you’ve seen Chris contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403 885 3300 He’s a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this. Kim #centralalberta #blackfalds #reddeeralberta
