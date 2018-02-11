PA Images/Sipa USA

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker have been fighting a pretty public battle over the last several months about the now non-existent third “Sex & The City” movie. Sarah and other former SATC cast members accused Kim of leading them on to believe she’d do a third movie. They say they were shocked when she “dropped out,” but Kim maintains she was never on board for another film and she’s fed up with their misrepresentation of what happened.

Their conflict blew up over the weekend after Sarah made what appeared to be a heartfelt comment on Kim’s Instagram post about the tragic loss of her brother.

Christopher Cattrall passed away last week after disappearing near his home in Canada. Kim made a statement on behalf of her family and Sarah commented to offer her condolences.

On Sunday, Kim took an already public feud to the next level by posting this:

I’ve always been a SJP fan, but maybe she shouldn’t be interjecting herself into Kim’s life at such a tragic time. Clearly they have not been friends for years, if they ever were at all, and it would have been best to just let her grieve in peace.

Here are Kim’s posts about her brother. He disappeared and his body was later found on his property. Police say the death is not suspicious but no further details are available at this time.

