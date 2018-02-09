Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

There is a messy battle brewing between Prince’s family and the Carver County attorney’s office in Minnesota.

The office is objecting to a motion by Prince’s family in Carver County District Court seeking an order that would compel the release of all law enforcement and medical examiner information related to the death of the legendary musician (via Chanhassen Villager).

The reason for the denial: the information is part of an ongoing criminal investigation surrounding Prince’s death.

“First, because the law enforcement data collected by the Carver County Sheriff’s Office remains under active investigation, the data is classified by law as confidential data. This confidential law enforcement data remains confidential until the Carver County Attorney makes the decision to charge or decline any criminal charge,” the office said via a press statement.

Once the investigation is closed, the office added, the information may be released. Otherwise, it could possibly impeded the ongoing investigation.

Prince died in his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016, of an accidental opioid overdose.