Today is National Pizza Day and lots of retailers are celebrating by offering discounts and freebies.

Baskin Robbins is sampling their new Polar Bear Pizza at select locations from 3pm-7pm.

Everybody wins with a Polar Pizza®️ A post shared by Baskin-Robbins (@baskinrobbins) on Feb 2, 2018 at 8:54am PST

California Pizza Kitchen wants you to try their new cauliflower crust at no additional charge. After today, the specialty crust will be an extra $2.50.

Chuck E. Cheese – Buy any large pizza and get a large pepperoni thin and crispy.

Domino’s Pizza has lots of items for $5.99 each when you buy 2 or more.

Little Caesar’s lets you upgrade to their Extra Most Bestest pizza for $1 with code EXTRAMOSTBESTEST.

Papa John’s has an online code for 40% off, 40PIZZA.

Pizza Hut’s deals include large 2 topping pizzas for $7.99 each or 2 medium 2 topping pizzas for $5.99 each.

Whole Foods has their Large Take & Bake pizzas on sale for $9.99.

&Pizza is doing some social media contests like this one:

RT TO SPREAD THE PIZZA LOVE // for every 50 RTs we'll pick someone who RT-d at random to win a month of free 🍕 // #nationalpizzaday — &pizza (@andpizza) February 9, 2018

If you know of any others, please let us know and we’ll add them to the list!

Enjoy!

