Dreamstime

Nordstrom is attempting to bring back the fanny pack… By calling it a “Belt Bag” and charging a small fortune for one.

They range in price from $395 to $1,495.

Nordstrom is trying to pass this fanny pack off as a "belt bag" https://t.co/UaeIaen1ms pic.twitter.com/DJpdQSnk4H — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 5, 2018

Gucci is making one too, this one retails for $980.

So now that these big famous designers are making them, will you wear one?

