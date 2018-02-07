2/5/2018 - Embargoed to 1500 Monday February 05 File photo dated 30/03/14 of Justin Timberlake, who has announced that he will bring his Man Of The Woods tour to the UK hot on the heels of his performance at the Super Bowl. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

In celebration of the release of his new album Man of the Woods and the return on a second leg of his “The Man of the Woods Tour” to D.C., 94.7 Fresh FM invites you to celebrate Justin Timberlake Day – February 12, 2018.

Listen midday to Dana McKay on February 12, 2018 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Justin’s second show in D.C. on his “The Man of the Woods” tour on January 4, 2019 at Capital One Arena.

Win and we’ll also throw in a digital copy of his new album Man of the Woods.

Tickets go on sale February 12th at 10 a.m. through Live Nation, Ticketmaster and the Capital One Arena box office but grab his album, “Man of the Woods,” in stores nationwide now.

Courtesy of Live Nation and RCA Records

For complete contest rules visit:

www.947freshfm.com/rules