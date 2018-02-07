Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

A Twitter user made a startling discovery earlier this week that now has some fans convinced that Adele and Sam Smith are actually the same person.

Jesse Valona was listening to Adele’s “Hello” on vinyl and decided to slow the record down. When he did, he found that her voice sounds exactly like Sam Smith’s!

Check it out for yourself.

Did you know that when you slow down Adele it’s actually Sam Smith pic.twitter.com/SysXOoQgZY — jesse (@jesse21valona) February 5, 2018

People then frantically started scouring the internet for photos of them together only to discover that apparently none exist. This must mean they are the same person!

Obviously not, but it is kind of freaky how much her voice sounds like his when you slow it down!

Via DailyMail.

