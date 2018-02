Press Association

It’s hard to believe Mean Girls came out 14 years ago, isn’t it?

Lindsay Lohan recently got together with W Magazine to re-enact 8 of her favorite lines from the movie.

Which ones did she leave out?

The one that popped into my head… “You can’t sit with us.”

