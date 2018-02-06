Filed Under:Dana, Dana's Dirt, Lifetime, Meghan Markle, Murray Fraser, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Prince Harry
Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Lifetime is filming a movie about the upcoming royal wedding and they’ve just cast the two main characters.

Parisa Fitz-Henley will play Meghan Markle and Murray Fraser will play Prince Harry.

Parisa Fitz-Henley has been the star of the NBC drama “Midnight, Texas” and also appeared on the TV shows “Jessica Jones” and “Luke Cage.”

Murray Fraser recently played a police officer in the ITV mini-series “The Loch” and he has a small role in PBS’ “Victoria” which is set to air soon.

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance will premiere on Lifetime this spring.

