Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

If you were living under a rock all weekend, you might have missed that Kylie Jenner confirmed her pregnancy and the birth of her baby in an Instagram post.

“My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing,” Jenner wrote.

As you might expect with most things Kardashian-related, the internet had a lot to say about the news.

ima keep it real with you chief…. that kylie pregnancy journey video beautiful — Demetrius Harmon (@meechonmars) February 4, 2018

them: so how’s life for you kylie’s baby: pic.twitter.com/wfnt38KpAM — j ø j ø 🍉 (@cloutboyjojo) February 4, 2018

Kylie Jenner won the Super Bowl — Zachary Piona (@Zachpiona) February 4, 2018

Kylie's pregnancy announcement has nearly 24 million views and JT's Halftime show has barely 3 million even though they were released on the same day…the devil works hard but Kris Jenner works HARDER pic.twitter.com/8Emd1mH3vU — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) February 5, 2018

very controversial half-time performance. cannot BELIEVE justin timberlake shot kylie jenners baby out of a cannon and into the crowd — eric turtle (@dubstep4dads) February 5, 2018

Kylie Jenner gives birth to baby girl: pic.twitter.com/p70Oi0f9DZ — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) February 5, 2018

Am I the only one who didn’t cry watching Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy svideo…..? 😂😂😂 — Feb. 24 ✨ (@__shaaay_) February 5, 2018

kylie jenner next week on snapchat:

*swatches lipkit*

here we have 9 shades starting with

‘pre fertile embryo 01’ all the way through to ‘after birth 09’ — byron (@tbhbyron) February 4, 2018

me watching my whole timeline descend into chaos because of kylie jenner and her baby pic.twitter.com/3fcQ2xO6WD — indie (@INDIEWASHERE) February 4, 2018

Kylie Jenner: “I’m pregnant”

Me: “who cares 🙄”

*watches Kylie’s pregnancy video*

Me: pic.twitter.com/aDmp1eZS9W — RIP baby bro. (@ShmandyHD) February 4, 2018

i know it’s super bowl sunday and all, BUT NONE OF THAT MATTERS BECAUSE KYLIE JENNER OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED HER PREGNANCY — Ashly Schwan (@AshlySchwan) February 4, 2018

when the nurse handed Kylie Jenner her baby pic.twitter.com/IG9Dbu1EX3 — luisa (@luisagibsonxo) February 4, 2018

Me: *knows kylie jenner is pregnant* Kylie: I'm pregnant Me: pic.twitter.com/43vXIXPvr9 — lydia loves harry (@thinkingbout91) February 4, 2018

Kylie Jenner enjoying her pregnancy privately reminded me how important it is to keep certain parts of your life private and just enjoy. after all, a private life is a happy life. — ALYINAS (@alyinas) February 5, 2018

How can Kylie Jenner hide a baby from basically the whole world for 9 months and I can't even hide my drink from the taxi driver going to a club on a night out??? — b.b (@Benoo_Brown) February 5, 2018

…..why did I cry through the entire Kylie Jenner video 😩😭 — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) February 4, 2018

Kylie Jenner hid her entire pregnancy from the world for 9 months. I literally can’t hide my emotions if I’ve not eaten for 3 hours 🙃🙃🙃 — DYLAN EVANS (@MrDylanEvans) February 5, 2018

Gets me so angry at the fact people judging Kylie Jenner for having a bay at twenty…she is more than financially stable to make sure the baby is cared for, has a good family around her and age shouldn't define whether you are a good parent or not the love for your child should. — Kayleigh Spence (@misskspence96) February 5, 2018

Classic corsa twitter tweeting about how much they don’t care about Kylie Jenner’s baby. Well we don’t care about your football team or how shit they are. It’s our time now. — Madiison (@MadiiBrookes) February 5, 2018

Why do I have a funny feeling teen pregnancy will sky rocket with girls wanting to have a baby cos of Kylie Jenner lmao — hollie parsons (@holliemparsons) February 5, 2018

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram