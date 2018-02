PA Images/Sipa USA

Kylie Jenner loves fancy cars, so naturally she has plans for her daughter to ride in style too.

According to People, Kylie’s little girl was gifted this $1,700 CYBEX stroller. It has a memory foam mattress, a pink cherub canopy, and gold wings.

Actress Mindy Kaling also has the same one for her 7 week old baby girl.

