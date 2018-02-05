10/13/2016 - Michelle Heaton meets Anna and Elsa at the UK premiere of Disney On Ice presents Frozen in Manchester. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Listen to The Tommy Show at 6:10 and 7:10 a.m. for your chance to win $100 when you play Can’t Beat Kelly this week! Win or lose, everyone who plays will take home four tickets to Disney on Ice presents Frozen – coming to Capital One Arena February 14 through 18.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and the Capital One Arena box office, but you can get your tickets with Fresh all this week.

Courtesy of Disney on Ice

For complete contest rules go here.