Doritos has reportedly determined that women do not like crunchy, messy chips, so they’re launching a “lady friendly” line of snacks. The new Doritos will be light and crispy, but not too crunchy, and will come in packages designed to fit nicely inside a handbag.

According to The Sun, Pepsi-Co – Doritos’ parent company – did a study that found women do not like loud, crunchy foods. They also discovered that women apparently do not like snacks that require them to lick their fingers while eating.

Pepsi-Co global chief executive Indra Nooyi said, “You watch a lot of the young guys eat the chips, they love their Doritos, and they lick their fingers with great glee… Women would love to do the same, but they don’t. They don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers.”

Doritos launch 'lady-friendly' crisps with a quieter crunch and smaller packets to 'better fit in handbags' https://t.co/TizZ99IkBI — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) February 5, 2018

What do you think of this move to make gender specific chips? Is the company being thoughtful or sexist?

