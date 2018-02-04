PA Images/Sipa USA

Kylie Jenner has confirmed her pregnancy and the birth of her baby in one Instagram post! Jenner and the baby’s father, rapper Travis Scott, also shared a video documenting her pregnancy.

The newest member of the Kardashian clan was born at Cedars-Sinai in L.A. on February 1 at 4:43 p.m., weighing in at 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

Rumors of Jenner’s pregnancy first surfaced back in September, but she was surprisingly quiet on the subject.

“My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing,” Jenner wrote.

Watch the video Jenner shared below. You can see a glimpse of Kim and Kanye’s baby, Chicago, at around 8:35:

Congratulations to Travis and Kylie!