Akira Suwa/Philadelphia Inquirer/KRT

Wawa is giving away free coffee on Super Bowl Sunday to show their Eagles pride. The company is based in Philadelphia and will offer a free coffee of any size to customers until 6:30pm when the game starts.

Wawa has several locations throughout Maryland and Virginia and their newest location recently opened in Dupont Circle.

