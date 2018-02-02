Spice Girls in 2012 (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)
Will Posh, Ginger, Scary, Baby and Sporty actually reunite? A photo posted by Victoria Beckham on Instagram has people talking.
Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm are all smiles in the group shot.
The former bandmates and the group’s original manager, Simon Fuller, gathered at Geri’s pad in London on Friday, TMZ reports.
Sources tell The Sun that a reunion is indeed in the works. According to The Sun, each member will get £10 million each for new projects, and Posh has been promised she will not have to sing.
However, nothing has been confirmed.
All five Spice Girls were last seen together for the launch of their Viva Forever musical in 2012.
