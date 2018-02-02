Spice Girls in 2012 (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Will Posh, Ginger, Scary, Baby and Sporty actually reunite? A photo posted by Victoria Beckham on Instagram has people talking.

Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm are all smiles in the group shot.

The former bandmates and the group’s original manager, Simon Fuller, gathered at Geri’s pad in London on Friday, TMZ reports.

BREAKING: Melanie C, Mel B AND Simon Fuller all pictured arriving at Geri's home in London today! Read HERE https://t.co/I42JKxyi2e #spicegirls pic.twitter.com/JcqxK0BWCy — Spice Girls (@SpiceGirlsNet) February 2, 2018

Emma Bunton leaves Geri Horner’s house today after Spice Girls reunited – with Victoria Beckham and Simon Fuller. Confirms my exclusive story from last night. Details in my Bizarre column tomorrow pic.twitter.com/drZr59iWXv — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) February 2, 2018

Sources tell The Sun that a reunion is indeed in the works. According to The Sun, each member will get £10 million each for new projects, and Posh has been promised she will not have to sing.

However, nothing has been confirmed.

All five Spice Girls were last seen together for the launch of their Viva Forever musical in 2012.

The world needs a Spice Girls reunion now more than ever. We are blessed. pic.twitter.com/B58bkXtJSs — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 2, 2018

