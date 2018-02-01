Xinhua/Sipa USA
“This Is Us” cast members were seen wearing black on the set earlier this week and Milo Ventimiglia was nowhere to be found. Mandy Moore and the kids looked somber as they got into the family’s station wagon. It appears they are filming Jack’s funeral.
These photos of teenage Randall, Kevin, and Kate have also surfaced.
And it looks like this fan’s prediction about Kevin’s suit might come true.
