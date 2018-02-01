Xinhua/Sipa USA

“This Is Us” cast members were seen wearing black on the set earlier this week and Milo Ventimiglia was nowhere to be found. Mandy Moore and the kids looked somber as they got into the family’s station wagon. It appears they are filming Jack’s funeral.

Mandy Moore Filming Jack's Funeral on 'This Is Us' https://t.co/CxLhbFz0Nf pic.twitter.com/Zc2JQIGPx1 — IMK Entertainment (@IMKEntertainme1) February 1, 2018

Mandy Moore Filming Jack's Funeral on 'This is Us' https://t.co/x2LsCCHB42 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 1, 2018

You're going to need to buy your tissues in bulk for this one. @TheMandyMoore and the cast of #ThisIsUs are currently filming a moment we've been dreading – Jack's funeral. https://t.co/kjvj7Pcj2L — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) February 1, 2018

These photos of teenage Randall, Kevin, and Kate have also surfaced.

they are filming scenes connected to jack's funeral I hate my life pic.twitter.com/lFV8nYdFls — sharon (@S_Dalmarzabal) January 31, 2018

And it looks like this fan’s prediction about Kevin’s suit might come true.

If Kevin wears this at Jack's funeral, i will probably have the biggest emotional breakdown ever. pic.twitter.com/cF5Xo2SIwr — Sara (@JolexFeels) January 28, 2018

