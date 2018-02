Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Back in 2005, Melania Trump starred in an Aflac commercial that most people probably don’t remember.

She and the Aflac duck switch places. The duck talks like Melania, and Melania says “Aflac” like the duck.

It’s now surfaced and is going viral, for obvious reasons.

