PA Images/Sipa USA

Tom Cruise broke his ankle while filming a stunt for Mission: Impossible – Fallout and he just watched the gruesome footage on The Graham Norton Show.

He was attempting to run and jump from one building’s roof to another but he didn’t make it. He hit the side of the second building and snapped his ankle. From the looks of it the mishap, he’s pretty lucky he only suffered a relatively minor injury.

The clip starts at about 1:45 in.

OUCH!

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.