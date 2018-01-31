Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/PA Images/Sipa USA

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton were BFFs until 2008 when Paris made some comments about Kim’s butt. Kim then stole the spotlight from Paris and became the “it” girl. Their beef dominated the tabloids for years until it just kind of fizzled out.

Fast-forward to 2018 and not only are they friends again, but they’re working together to promote Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 6 line.

Here’s Paris dressed up like Kim in a new ad.

👑 #YeezySeason6 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jan 30, 2018 at 9:57pm PST

Maybe 2018 isn’t doomed after all…

