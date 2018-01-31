Filed Under:Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Congratulation to Kirsten Dunst!

The 35-year-old actress cradled her baby bump in a stunningly gorgeous spread for high fashion label Rodarte.

Rodarte’s 2018 lookbook, “Women That Inspire Us,” was photographed by Autumn de Wilde and features Ava Phillippe (Reese Witherspoon’s daughter), Tessa Thompson, Joanna Newsom, Gia Coppola, Miranda July, Danai Gurira, Grimes and many more.

Check out the women that sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte selected for their lookbook below.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

The District Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live