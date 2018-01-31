Kirsten Dunst (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Congratulation to Kirsten Dunst!

The 35-year-old actress cradled her baby bump in a stunningly gorgeous spread for high fashion label Rodarte.

Rodarte’s 2018 lookbook, “Women That Inspire Us,” was photographed by Autumn de Wilde and features Ava Phillippe (Reese Witherspoon’s daughter), Tessa Thompson, Joanna Newsom, Gia Coppola, Miranda July, Danai Gurira, Grimes and many more.

Check out the women that sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte selected for their lookbook below.

Kirsten Dunst confirming her pregnancy by cradling her baby bump in the Rodarte ad campaign is ridiculously extra (but also incredibly elegant). pic.twitter.com/h2kSbvJ5PB — keaton kilde (@keatonkildebell) January 30, 2018

I dare you to find me something more beautiful than the Rodarte FW18 pictures pic.twitter.com/AcIWrm8noX — Olivia Grace (@livpurvis) January 31, 2018

For their Fall 2018 lookbook, @OfficialRodarte designers Laura and Kate Mulleavy presented a portrait series titled, 'Women that Inspire Us'. The series features actresses, musicians, artists, directors, writers and more. See some of their muses in ethereal floral looks. pic.twitter.com/TSrjgQsdqv — Fashion Week (@FashionWeek) January 30, 2018

Gia Coppola for Rodarte Lookbook – Fall 2018. pic.twitter.com/PMHbfvElrL — جوزفين (@JosphineMamdouh) January 30, 2018

Ava Phillippe for Rodarte Lookbook – Fall 2018. pic.twitter.com/8PtlaXbwEv — جوزفين (@JosphineMamdouh) January 30, 2018

Hong Chau | Rodarte's Fall 2018 Collection pic.twitter.com/U7jPRlzHsB — ferdosa (@atomicwick) January 31, 2018

LIVING for the @OfficialRodarte FW18 portraits. Miranda July looks especially dreamy. pic.twitter.com/XVwecAZ4uU — DJ Pretty Chili (@georgethekerr) January 31, 2018

Tessa Thompson and Danai Gurira are totally breathtaking pic.twitter.com/XGlsNYlelh — robs (@laufeyhela) January 30, 2018

