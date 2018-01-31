Kirsten Dunst (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)
Congratulation to Kirsten Dunst!
The 35-year-old actress cradled her baby bump in a stunningly gorgeous spread for high fashion label Rodarte.
Rodarte’s 2018 lookbook, “Women That Inspire Us,” was photographed by Autumn de Wilde and features Ava Phillippe (Reese Witherspoon’s daughter), Tessa Thompson, Joanna Newsom, Gia Coppola, Miranda July, Danai Gurira, Grimes and many more.
Check out the women that sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte selected for their lookbook below.
