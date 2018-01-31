Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union (Credit: Jasper Colt-USA TODAY)

What were people looking up online during the State of the Union address? Social Driver, a social media firm that monitors conversations online, has the answer.

The number one thing searched on Google in America during Trump’s speech was “What is the State of the Union?”

Listen to The Tommy Show chat about the social media data below:

Social Driver offered The Tommy Show some more interesting stats from Tuesday night. D.C., Oregon, New York, Nevada and Rhode Island were the biggest per capita areas discussing the State of the Union online (all went blue in the 2016 election).

And a number of people on Twitter pointed out the audience reactions as the president spoke.

I'm always pleasantly surprised by the memes and gifs that come out of evenings like this. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/HWO3JUnLBK — Erica Arbetter (@ThatsErica) January 31, 2018

Second runner up to Pelosi in the anti-Trump reactions contest at #SOTU is Bernie Sanders pic.twitter.com/Kqvjo4mIoH — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) January 31, 2018

Find someone who hate claps at you the way @timkaine does. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/mQhUp7XBPv — Carol Hartsell (@carolrhartsell) January 31, 2018

Hashtags like #StateOfTheUniom and #SOTUniom were used for the first time, thanks to a typo on the official SOTU tickets.

