What were people looking up online during the State of the Union address? Social Driver, a social media firm that monitors conversations online, has the answer.
The number one thing searched on Google in America during Trump’s speech was “What is the State of the Union?”
Listen to The Tommy Show chat about the social media data below:
Social Driver offered The Tommy Show some more interesting stats from Tuesday night. D.C., Oregon, New York, Nevada and Rhode Island were the biggest per capita areas discussing the State of the Union online (all went blue in the 2016 election).
And a number of people on Twitter pointed out the audience reactions as the president spoke.
Hashtags like #StateOfTheUniom and #SOTUniom were used for the first time, thanks to a typo on the official SOTU tickets.
