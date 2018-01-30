Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

TMZ is reporting that “Glee” star Mark Salling was found dead of an apparent suicide. He was 35.

His body was located near his home in Sunland, CA. It appears he may have hung himself but police are still investigating.

He plead guilty to possession of child pornography and was facing 4 to 7 years in prison. He was set to be sentenced in March.

#BREAKING: Mark Salling Dead At 35 From Apparent Suicide https://t.co/rRuZKr2UVy — TMZ (@TMZ) January 30, 2018

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.