Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

TMZ is reporting that “Glee” star Mark Salling was found dead of an apparent suicide. He was 35.

His body was located near his home in Sunland, CA. It appears he may have hung himself but police are still investigating.

He plead guilty to possession of child pornography and was facing 4 to 7 years in prison. He was set to be sentenced in March.

