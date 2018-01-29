By The Tommy Show
Harlem Globetrotters (Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Listen to The Tommy Show at 6:10 and 7:10 a.m. for your chance to win $100 when you play Can’t Beat Kelly this week! Win or lose, everyone who plays will take home four tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters – coming March 17 to Capital One Arena and March 17 and 18 to Eagle Bank Arena.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and the Capital One Arena and Eagle Bank Arena box offices, but you can win your way in with 94.7 Fresh FM.

For complete contest rules, go here.

Courtesy of Monumental Sports and Entertainment

 

 

