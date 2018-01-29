Anthony Behar/SIPA USA

“Charles In Charge” star Scott Baio is the latest celebrity to be accused of sexual assault.

His former co-star Nicole Eggert took to Twitter over the weekend to accuse him of molesting her in his garage when she was a minor.

Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep. https://t.co/YrQydBKd0a — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) January 27, 2018

In another tweet that has since been deleted, she said she was “14, 15, 16, and 17” when the alleged incidents happened.

His wife responded to Nicole’s tweet and said they’ve filed a cease and desist.

,@NicoleEggert @ScottBaio Scott's legal team has served u more than 2 cease & desist letters,1u pretended 2B a Nanny & @DrOz killed ur show! — Renee Baio (@MrsScottBaio) January 27, 2018

He did a 16 minute Facebook Live video in which he said he could prove her allegations are false.

